Dirty on the :30: Danny DeVito & The Rock Crash a Wedding

November 25, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Danny-DeVito-The-Rock-Getty.jpg

(Photos by Leon Bennett/Getty Images & Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment

Danny DeVito and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are currently working on the sequel to Jumanji, and they had a junket in Mexico. They were enjoying a drink on the veranda, and heard a wedding going on, so they decided to be wedding crashers. 

They shared five words the groom should live by-- "Yes honey, you are right."

We all (unfortunately) know about TI's unorthodox parenting, as he wants to be kept abreast of his 18-year-old daughter's sexual activity from her gynecologist. Instead of just asking his daughter and having an open dialogue with her, he accompanies her to the gynecologist and then asks to get her information sent directly to him. He's going to address this controversial topic on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. This should be interesting, because there was so much backlash, and everybody was going in on him, including his own daughter, who liked a lot of comments that called TI's behavior creepy and gross. Based on what we've seen on his show Tiny and TI, it doesn't seem likely he will change his mind, but we're curious how this is going to play out. 

Justin Timberlake was in the Big Easy, filming a movie with co-star Alisha Wainwright, and they were seen holding hands and acting flirty. They were apparently getting wasted, and he was absolutely hammered... the pictures look prety damning.

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Upcoming Events

29 Nov
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Gino’s Pizza - East Hartford Gino's Pizza (formerly Procaccini's)
01 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Enfield Square Enfield Square
07 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Christmas On Main Street Main Street Middletown
08 Dec
5,000 Toys For Girls & Boys Toy Drive: Walmart - Wallingford Walmart Supercenter
12 Dec
Lindsey Stirling: Warmer in the Winter Christmas Tour Grand Theater @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: Prenup Payday For Jessica Biel? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Did Selena Gomez Have a Panic Attack at the AMAs? WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Stacy From Watertown WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Who Won Dancing With The Stars? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty Laundry: Justin Timberlake Holding Hands With Co-Star During Drunken Night Out WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Danny DeVito & The Rock Crash a Wedding WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes