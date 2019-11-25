Dirty on the :30: Danny DeVito & The Rock Crash a Wedding

Danny DeVito and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are currently working on the sequel to Jumanji, and they had a junket in Mexico. They were enjoying a drink on the veranda, and heard a wedding going on, so they decided to be wedding crashers.

They shared five words the groom should live by-- "Yes honey, you are right."

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Wedding Crashers - In Cinemas Boxing Day

We all (unfortunately) know about TI's unorthodox parenting, as he wants to be kept abreast of his 18-year-old daughter's sexual activity from her gynecologist. Instead of just asking his daughter and having an open dialogue with her, he accompanies her to the gynecologist and then asks to get her information sent directly to him. He's going to address this controversial topic on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith. This should be interesting, because there was so much backlash, and everybody was going in on him, including his own daughter, who liked a lot of comments that called TI's behavior creepy and gross. Based on what we've seen on his show Tiny and TI, it doesn't seem likely he will change his mind, but we're curious how this is going to play out.

Justin Timberlake was in the Big Easy, filming a movie with co-star Alisha Wainwright, and they were seen holding hands and acting flirty. They were apparently getting wasted, and he was absolutely hammered... the pictures look prety damning.