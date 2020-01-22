Dirty on the :30: Dax Shepard Went on a Date with Brad Pitt
January 22, 2020
It's no secret that Dax Shepard loves Brad Pitt, and he shared the story with Ellen of the time he and Brad went on a "date."
Adele is back in the public eye, looking amazing... but there's rumors online, following a private YouTube video she uploaded. Hear our theories about what it could mean.
And Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have dropped a new video for "Nobody But You," and we think it works a lot better for one of them than the other. Listen below for our first reactions to the song!