Dirty on the :30: Dax Shepard Went on a Date with Brad Pitt

It's no secret that Dax Shepard loves Brad Pitt, and he shared the story with Ellen of the time he and Brad went on a "date."

Adele is back in the public eye, looking amazing... but there's rumors online, following a private YouTube video she uploaded. Hear our theories about what it could mean.

And Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have dropped a new video for "Nobody But You," and we think it works a lot better for one of them than the other. Listen below for our first reactions to the song!