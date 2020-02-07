Dirty on the :30: Demi Lovato Gets Her Own Talk Show

Demi Lovato is getting her own talk show on Quibi! We'll tell you all about Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato... listen for the details!

Matthew Perry is teasing big news... could it have to do with the rumors of a Friends reunion for HBO Max? We've got the latest inside info on the reunion.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted leaving a restaurant moments after her ex John Mayer left the same restaurant. Listen as we take a walk down memory lane to look at their ugly breakup.

Chrissy Teigen, queen of putting you down if you're dumb online, has struck again! Hear what she had to say.

Birds of Prey is in theaters today. Margot Robbie also showed up on The Hot Ones, where she was interviewed while eating increaisngly hot peppers. It was pretty funny!