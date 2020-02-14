Dirty on the :30: Did Wendy Williams Attack the LGBTQ+ Community?

February 14, 2020
Wendy Williams sparked a major controversy after a seemingly innocent segment on Galentine's Day took a weird turn that ended with her disrespecting gay men and taking a dig at Billy Porter. It's real bad, and we discuss the entire story.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have said goodbye to Buckingham Palace. Hear about the process, and why it might not be a good thing for everybody involved.

And we review the new Billie Eilish Bond theme song, "No Time To Die." Listen to our first impressions in the Dirty on the :30!

