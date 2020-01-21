Dirty on the :30: Did Wendy Williams Pass Gas On TV?

Apparently Wendy Williams let one go on TV, during her hot topics conversation!

Wendy Williams really farted on live TV.



I am unable. pic.twitter.com/rZBLijgauZ — Psyflop (@RandyEmillio) January 19, 2020

Britney Spears is dabbling into the art world, and art critics are divided on her work. Listen to find out how much money she earned for charity after one of her painting sold.

The Sag Awards happened this weekend, and featured a plant-based vegan diet for all the celebrities in attendance. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein wasn't feeling the menu, and we discuss her tasty solution.