Dirty on the :30: Emma Stone Gets Engaged

Emma Stone is engaged to her boyfriend David McCary, 34, who she met during the taping of Saturday Live, because he's a segment producer there.

Justin Timberlake apologized to his wife Jessica Biel and his family, for holding another woman's hand at a bar in New Orleans, calling it "a strong lapse in judgment." He added, "I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be (now that I got caught)." He did add that was all that happened, it didn't go anywhere past holding hands after drinking too much.

Kanye West is going from the big stage at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church to an even bigger one. This time he's trying to fill up Yankee Stadium, which has 10,000 more seats than Lakewood Church, somewhere around 54,000 seats. We think he'll still be able to get rid of every single ticket.

Last night Ne-Yo performed "Rockin Around the Christmas Tree" at the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony.