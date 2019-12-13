Dirty on the :30: Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women

Forbes has revealed their 100 Most Powerful Women list, and topping the list is German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Oprah is also near the top, while Taylor Swift is number 71 and Beyonce is 66. The highest pop star is Rihanna at 61, because of all the stuff she does outside of music. Reese Witherspoon is number 90, and the top athlete is Serena Williams.

Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin's daughter, returned to YouTube, and people are speculating that there are some cracks in the Loughlin household. Lori was not happy about Olivia Jade going back, because she can't talk about the impending trials-- especially now that she may be involved in them-- and she is upset Olivia Jade is trying to regain some of her YouTube notoriety, believing she should hold off on it for now.

After the handholding incident with Justin Timberlake and his co-star in New Orleans a week ago, Jessica Biel has returned to Instagram. She was all happy and smiles in a video promoting the new season of her show The Sinner, but if you look at pictures of Justin Timberlake from New Orleans, they are much different than they were a week ago. He is sad, melancholy, and always by himself. Maybe he learned his lesson? Rumor has it Justin wants Jessica to visit the set of the movie to see that nothing is going on.

Ryan Reynolds is doing Press for 6 Underground, his new Netflix movie from Michael Bay, and he was on The Today Show yesterday. They asked him about the name of his newborn third daughter. He said they don't have a name for her yet, and all the letters in her name are silent... LOL.