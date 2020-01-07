Dirty on the :30: Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Is Growing In 2020

Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop are expanding in 2020.

Her product line (possibly including the notorious jade egg?) is coming to Sephora, and she also has a docuseries coming to Netflix. People are taking issue with the name-- The Goop Lab-- because it seems to suggest there's some science behind what she does.

Video of the goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow | Trailer | Netflix

Justin Bieber's new song "Yummy" has already inspired a dance challenge. Basically, it's just people dancing around with bowls of cereal. Justin has been retweeting people who post their dance videos. A group of girls in Africa called the Happy Kids tweeted out their video and he retweeted it, and now they're getting requests to be on TV shows.

I see you https://t.co/0fWvV4jeWX — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 6, 2020

Lizzo has decided to take a break from Twitter because of all the trolls. She said "I can't do this Twitter **** no more, too many trolls. I'll be back when I feel like it." She's confrontational, and doesn't back down from an argument, but you can't win an argument on Twitter. That makes it easy to keep getting involved with Twitter trolls, and that's gonna it's gonna ruin your day. So good for her, for just walking away for now.