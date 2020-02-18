Dirty on the :30: Hannah B Can't Get On Celeb Dating Site

Hannah B, who is probably the most famous person on The Bachelor apart from Chris Harrison, can't get on celebrity dating site Raya! Hear why she got stuck on a waiting list, and what she's doing instead.

Pete Davidson has confirmed he went to rehab. Hear his reason why... which we hope was a joke. And his new stand up special actually looks pretty funny, so hopefully things are looking up for him!

Lizzo and Harry Styles have been collaborating all over the place, showing up at one another's shows and singing eachother's songs. And now Lizzo has done a cover of "Adore You"... and she brought her flute to the table! Check it out and hear the latest Dirty on the :30 below.