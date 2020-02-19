Dirty on the :30: Harry Styles Mugged On Valentine's Day

Harry Styles was mugged at knifepoint... on Valentine's Day. Hear about the unfortunate situation, how Harry reacted, and why this has certainly beena a week for poor Harry.

Ben Affleck revealed that his biggest regret in life is his divorce from Jen Garner. We thought it would be that back tattoo! We discuss what else Ben had to say about his divorce from Jen, and why it leaves us hopeful that Ben has truly turned things around.

And did Harrison Ford leak news about a fifth Indiana Jones movie? Actually, no... he just kind of said it out loud when he was on Ellen!