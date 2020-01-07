Dirty on the :30: Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges

Harvey Weinstein has been charged in Los Angeles, as his trial in New York begins. He was sitting in a courtroom in NYC when the L.A. district attorney filed at least two more charges of sexual assault against him. The rest of this week in New York will be focused on jury selection, while in a park nearby, many of the silence breakers supporting the #MeToo movement are holding a rally to support Harvey's accusers in this trial.

Tom Hanks' son Chet was speaking in a Jamaican Patois on the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes. Last time we checked, he is very much not from Jamaica. Chet is an aspiring rapper, so we can assume this was part of some project he's working on...?

Dr. Phil is selling his bizarre mansion, which features a winding staircase full of antlers, a room filled with machine guns, and cartoon animal decor throughout. Someone said it looks like the NRA and the Cheesecake Factory had a baby, and they're not wrong.