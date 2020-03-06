Dirty on the :30: Harvey Weinstein Is Rotting In Rikers

Kids in the Hall is getting a reboot! Will the original cast return? Where can we watch? We'll tell you all that info!

Ramona from RHONY reveals she has Lyme Disease. Dorinda recommended some treatment and we're skeptical.

Harvey Weinstein tried to stay at Bellevue Hospital as long as he could, but nope... he's back in Rikers. What happens when he's gotta go to trial in L.A.? We discuss!

And Pete Davidson couldn't handle some spicy wings, LOL!

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!