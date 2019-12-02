Dirty on the :30: Here Are Martha Stewart's Favorite Things

Since we are at the beginning of December and the countdown to Christmas is officially on, let's start with Martha Stewart's Favorite Things goft guide. Martha's list used to be a little more ostentatious, but now everything is pretty much under $300, with most under a hundred bucks.

Billy Dee Williams has come out as gender fluid. He's 82 years old and said he sees himself as both feminine and masculine, and it doesn't really matter. Billy Dee most famously played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars.

Johnny Depp is producing a Michael Jackson musical... as told by his glove. Is he gonna get Tim Burton involved, to make it extra creepy? It will be a fictional version of Michael's life, so it's unclear how factual it will be, but it certainly sounds interesting.

Al Roker went viral over the weekend. A guy dressed up as a stick of butter was chasing him around during the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and was getting too grabby so Al told him "Get out of here, you butter!" and now people are using it for everything.