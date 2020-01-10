Dirty on the :30: How Bethenny Frankel Is Helping Australia

January 10, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Bethenny-Frankel-GettyImage.jpg

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Former Real Housewives of New York alum and current Skinny Girl Bethenny Frankel flew to Australia as part of the Be Strong Disaster Relief Effort. In her Instagram post, she laid out an entire plan and explained how you can be part of the relief.

Prince is going to be celebrated with an all star GRAMMY week concert. His music has inspired generations and he's a total icon.

There's a new Bachelor spinoff coming, which will combine the two biggest things right now in reality TV-- dating and music. The Bachelor contestants that sing are always so awful, now we get to bring that to the dates. And hear us out on this-- what if everyone going on the dates has to wear masks while they sing? Let's bring that to the show, too!

