Dirty on the :30: How Lizzo Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The first words of the night at the GRAMMYs came from Lizzo, who shouted "Tonight's for Kobe," before her performance of "Cuz I Love You." It was a successful night for Lizzo, and you can hear about her wins and her other tribute to Kobe Bryant during her acceptance speech.

And Billie Eilish won big, being the first female artist ever to hit one GRAMMYs record (listen below to find out what it was).

The Jonas Brothers have taken up a Vegas residency.

There's a controversy in Bachelor Nation, as Jade and Tanner-- two of the most famous Bachelor alums-- won a $1 million prize from Draft Kings, but it has come to light that they may have been colluding on their lineups, which is a big no-no. They gave the money back and Jade is no longer listed as the winner, but beyond that nobody really knows definitively how this issue was settled. We'll share our theories, regardless... listen on!