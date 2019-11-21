Dirty on the :30: Is Brad Pitt Dating Alia Shawkat?

Brad Pitt was recently photographed at an art gallery with Alia Shawkat, who played Maeby on Arrested Development. Rumors are coming out that they're dating because they were pictured together at a few places, but according to our reports they're just friends and Brad is still single.

Tis the season for Mariah Carey to make so much money. She just released, for the first time ever, the very first time she performed "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Video of Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Live at St. John The Divine)

That was December 8, 1994.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo have decided that

they are going to go with a not guilty plea. Now that

they've continued to draw a line in the sand, we think the government will dig in and throw all the weight against them to prove they're guilty. If they get off on this charge, it's going to leave the door open for rich and famous people to buy their kids' way in to college. Everyone else who has

been sentenced so far has gotten some time as well as community service and some fines, though nobody is really in a horrible position after sentencing.