Dirty on the :30: Is Britney Spears Okay?

There's rumors going around that Elizabeth Moss is engaged to Tom Cruise because Scientology... it's been going around for awhile, but she's like, uhhh no.

What's going on with Britney Spears? She's posting weird stuff on Instagram, looking like she slept in makeup. She destroyed a vintage dress for a photoshoot... some are worried about her, we discuss.

Sophie Turner didn't like Joe Jonas at first... in fact, she and her friends had BEEF with the Jonas Brothers! Guess it ended up working out, LOL! She talked about their first date!

