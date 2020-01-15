Dirty on the :30: Is Meghan Markle's Tabloid Lawsuit Going To Trial?

Meghan Markle has been suing The Mail on Sunday newspaper for copyright infringement, because she claims that they took a private letter that she sent to her dad and published it.

Now, it looks like it might be going to trial in the UK, and she could be hit with another bombshell in addition to #Megxit-- her dad is going to be testifying against her. Apparently, he sold the letter. You have to feel bad for Meghan. She has nightmare in-laws, a nightmare biological family, AND a nightmare step family. But she doesn't really have a case because if she sold the letter and it was in his possession. At least she stood up to the paparazzi and the tabloid journalists.

Whitney Houston is finally going to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We wonder who will sing her songs at the ceremony. Hopefully they won't try to cover her songs note for note, because that can get cringeworthy. Mariah Carey used to be able to hit those high Whitney notes, and Christina Aguilera or Dolly Parton could probably pull it off. We'd love to see Dolly Parton sing "I Will Always Love You," the song she wrote that Whitney made famous.