Dirty on the :30: Is Wendy Williams About To Get Canceled?

Wendy Williams may have finally gone too far, and after a bad joke at the expense of a woman who may have been murdered, and her dig at the LGBTQ community. Her Instagram Fan Page has gone on hiatus, and we discuss whether this is a one-time event, or the beginning of the end for her.

Ben Affleck has revealed his number one regret, and it's not his giant back tattoo. Listen to find out what he regrets, as well as why he's happy Robert Pattinson took over the role of Batman.

Harrison Ford settled the rumors about returning as Indiana Jones... by basically confirming it's happening!