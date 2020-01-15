Dirty on the :30: Jessica Biel Still Mad at Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel is still upset with Justin Timberlake after photos surfaced of him canoodling with a co-star in New Orleans while having drinks.

It was said that they were on a couples retreat for the two of them, but she's still mad at him because he said he was going to spend more family time now that they have children. Justin is still out shooting in New Orleans, and his family's not there, even though a lot of times actors will bring their families along with them during filming.

Billie Eilish landed the Bond theme, making her the youngest Bond artist ever (she just turned 18 years old). We haven't been this excited about a Bond song since Adele did "Skyfall." Billie will now join an impressive list of fellow Bond artists that also includes Chris Cornell, Madonna, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and Paul McCartney. No Time to Die is due in theaters April 8th.

Awkwafina has a new show on Comedy Central called Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, a semi autobiographical comedy about her life growing up in Queens. It's already been renewed, and it hasn't even started yet.

Denise Richards is said to have walked away from the filming of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after reports of a passionate affair with co-star Brandi Glanville surfaced. And now, Denise has skipped a trip with her one time classmates to New York, staying behind in L.A. There are photos all over the internet of all the girls watching Erica Jane perform in Chicago, sans Denise Richards.

Bachelor Colton Underwood is writing a book called The First Time. It's about his life, his childhood, and the unconventional experience of finding love on The Bachelor.