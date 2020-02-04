Dirty on the :30: Jessica Simpson Couldn't Quit John Mayer

While promoting her new memoir, Jessica Simpson explained how John Mayer was her number one guy on speed dial. She said they were "really good" at the intimacy, but not so much the other parts of a relationship. You won't believe the number of times they tried to make it work!

Danny Masterson from That 70s Show is being sued by four separate women over accusations of rape, stalking, and harassing. The suits are also going after the Church of Scientology, to which Danny belongs, and which the women were former members of. Hear what Danny said about the suit, and why this will likely be a complex and landmark case against the Church.

A Victoria's Secret executive allegedly harassed Bella Hadid and other models. This is the latest in a wave of bad news for the lingere company, and we discuss these accusations and all the rest of Victoria's Secret's recent troubles.