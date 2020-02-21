Dirty on the :30: Joaquin Phoenix Saves Cow & Calf

February 21, 2020
(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

(Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Dirty on the 30

Joaquin Phoenix saved the lives of a cow and her calf! Hear how he's following through after his animal rights speech at the Academy Awards, and our best guesses on what he did with the cows afterwards.

At a Goop event, celebrities went makeup free. Find out who attended... and why it might not have been as product-free as advertised.

Harrison Ford has a new movie coming out called Call of the Wild, and he gave an aggressively dull interview about it. Hear why it put us right to sleep in the Dirty on the :30.

Dirty on the 30

