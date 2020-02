Harvey Weinstein is getting ready to be known simply by his prison number and the jurors are speaking out about what it was like convicting him.

Lori Loughlin is not getting to the courthouse as quickly as anyone expected in the "Varsity Blues" scandal.

Plus, Kris Jenner is finally stepping in and being a Mom and telling two of her daughters to "Grow The ---- Up"

Hear more with Christine and Salt in Dirty on the :30!