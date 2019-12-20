Dirty on the :30: Justin Timberlake Is Focusing On His Family

Justin Timberlake is still being dragged on social media... plus, fans have mixed reviews on the new Star Wars movie. And Miss America was crowned at Mohegan Sun! More in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!

Justin Timberlake has been focusing on his family since the whole hand-holding incident on that drunken night with co-star, Alisha Wainwright. His last tweet was before that occurred a few weeks ago. Since then, nothing. He tried to be cute on wife Jessica Biel's post with some sweet comment and people just dragged him!

Everyone who loves Star Wars is excited about The Rise of Skywalker. If you're a fan, you can probably enjoy this. If you're an uber-fan, well, you might be more critical. Some reviews are calling it "fan service" which if you're a fan, you'd want, right? Not everyone apparently. Just go enjoy it!

The Miss America pageant went down last night at Mohegan Sun! Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, was crowned the winner! She's a scientist and performed a demonstration. Miss Connecticut, vocalist Jillian Duffy, was the 4th runner-up! She's a cancer and stroke survivor from Burlington, CT, so congrats to her making the top 5!