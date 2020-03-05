Dirty on the :30: Katy Perry Reveals She's Pregnant

Katy Perry released a new video and at the end, she revealed a baby bump! She's having Orlando Bloom's child and eluded to a wedding this spring. Plus, we'll tell you what she keeps in her bag for those cravings!

Britney Spears' son, Jaden was on Instagram Live spilling all sorts of tea on his father, his grandfather, mom's career... etc! Wow!

And Lady Gaga announced she's doing a show on August 5 at Fenway Park!

