Dirty on the :30: Katy Perry Reveals She's Pregnant

March 5, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Gala for the Global Ocean

Katy Perry released a new video and at the end, she revealed a baby bump! She's having Orlando Bloom's child and eluded to a wedding this spring. Plus, we'll tell you what she keeps in her bag for those cravings!

Britney Spears' son, Jaden was on Instagram Live spilling all sorts of tea on his father, his grandfather, mom's career... etc! Wow! 

And Lady Gaga announced she's doing a show on August 5 at Fenway Park! 

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt! 

