Dirty on the :30: Liam Hemsworth Due In Court Over Divorce

Liam Hemsworth is due in court to finalize his divorce. They thought it was just gonna be an amicable split and they weren't going to have to show up to court, but Miley Cyrus's lawyers are requesting some documents. What kind of documents do they need? They're done with each other. That's it.

Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna is so absolutely adorable. She's 3 years old and she faked being sick so she can stay home from school and write a song.

We understand John Legend is currently producing her song.

The feds have hit R. Kelly with a new charge. They claim he made a fake I.D. for Aaliyah, who was 15 years old at the time, in order for them to get married. They're charging him with bribery, racketeering, act one.

John Travolta was on James Corden the other night with Sam Taylor Johnson and husband Aaron Johnson. She's the director of Aaron's new movie, which they wrote it together. They were talking about directing your spouse in a love scene, and John Travolta said hold my beer, because during Jerry Maguire, his wife Kelly Preston, who starred in that opposite Tom Cruise, had that really fervent love scene which John had no idea about. He learned about the love scene while he was at a screening of the movie!