Dirty on the :30: Lizzo Snaps Back At Lakers Game Critics

Lizzo went to the Lakers game this weekend, and got a lot of backlash from the internet because she basically wore a thong at the game, which they called a family event. She clapped back.

Lizzo said this is who she's always been and people's criticism has no effect on her. Is she being up front? Or is this a little bit of bravado?

"Philosopher" Stefan Molyneux said he can't believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 and still looks so young, before adding "it's strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone, 97 by the time she turns 40. So I hope she thinks about having kids before it's too late. She'd be a fun mom."

I can’t believe Taylor Swift is about to turn 30 - she still looks so young!



It’s strange to think that 90% of her eggs are already gone - 97% by the time she turns 40 - so I hope she thinks about having kids before it’s too late!



She’d be a fun mom. :) — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) December 10, 2019

Chrissy Teigen had some choice words for him after that remark.

uhhhh you’re a fuckin weird ass https://t.co/gf8FBiKdtD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 10, 2019

Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum has been discharged from the hospital. It was thought that he might have Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but he is now out. Tyler C. has scrubbed Hannah B. from his Instagram. And Katie and Chris-- the couple that couldn't quite stay together in Paradise-- have now broekn up in the real world.