Dirty on the :30: Lizzo Thirsty For Timberwolves Player

Lizzo's famous line "New man on the Minnesota Vikings" might actually be about a Minnesota athlete on a different team, and a different sport.

She was at the Lakers/ Timberwolves game on Sunday night, shaking her booty with cut outs in the back of her dress showing her thong. The sideline reporter caught up with Lizzo, who said she has a little bit of a crush on a member of the Timberwolves-- Karl-Anthony Towns.

Can Kim Kardashian fire any of her sisters for not living up to her expectations? Apparently yes for two of them, but she can't touch the big three: herself, Kourtney, and Khloe, who all have the same contracts as executive producers on their TV show. Kim and Khloe are apparently very upset with Kourtney, because Kourtney pulled back and said she doesn't want to talk about her love life on TV. She was always the most reserved of the sisters, and since she has kids now, she's fine not revealing too much and just cashing her checks. That aggravated Kim to the point that she threatened to fire Kourtney from the show... which turns not to be something she could do at all. Kim, by the way, has openly admitted that ever since getting married to Kanye, she's dialed back the sexy selfies in the bathroom, saying she doesn't want to reveal as much because she has kids. If she can make that choice, why can't her sister?

Billie Eilish was interviewed for CBS Sunday Morning, where she once again was talking about her baggy clothing. It's kind of sad that she has to defend her clothing choice all the time. It's what she feels most comfrtable in, especially mentally, and that's totally cool.