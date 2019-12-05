Dirty on the :30: Masked Singer Recap - Who Was Butterfly?

We're just a few weeks away from The Masked Singer season finale, and it has been a crazy ride. We've seen some incredible singers from pros like Patti LaBelle to Dr. Drew Pinsky, who could certainly hold a tune.

What happened last night was nothing short of amazing, but we're still not sure how much was fans voting for their favorite, or who they just wanted to see unmasked.

SPOILER ALERT:

Video of You Won&#039;t Believe Who&#039;s Under The Butterfly Mask! | Season 2 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER

Butterfly was unmasked, and was Michelle Williams from Destiny's Child, and she just crushed it.

A list of the ten biggest stars of 2019 includes Brie Larson (no surprise there, after Captain Marvel), Emilia Clarke, Keanu Reeves (thanks to John Wick), Margot Robbie, and Joaquin Phoenix.

AFI released their annual year end list, honoring movies like Joker, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and TV shows Game of Thrones and Chernobyl.

Jason Momoa apologized to Chris Pratt for yelling at him for using a disposable plastic water bottle. Chris Pratt accepted the apology, because it's probably wise to accept what Jason Momoa tells you to.