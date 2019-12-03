Dirty on the :30: Meet Kendall Jenner's 'Twin Brother'

Kirby Jenner is a performance artist known for his Instagram parodies of Kendall Jenner, and she took notice and now it's paying off big time for this guy.

She started following his account, and now he's getting a new show being produced by Kendall herself. Kendall said "I'm thrilled that viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he'll finally have the opportunity to rise and shine in this series." Kendall only follows 201 people, compared to her 119 million followers, so if she gives you a follow, something good is probably going to happen.

Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has spoken out in a new interview for BBC's Panorama special, and she goes into details about her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew. She is calling B.S. on Andrew's denial of the events.

Video of Prince Andrew and Virginia Roberts Giuffre: Who said what in the BBC interviews?

Does anyone believe Prince Andrew's story at this point? To say the very least, even if Andrew is being honest, he still went to Epstein's house-- after Epstein got in trouble, after it came out Epstein was a pedophile-- and remained in Epstein's inner circle of friends.

Meghan Markel and Prince Harry cannot catch a break, and now Rod Stewart is putting in his two cents worth. Meghan and Harry have decided to spend Christmas with Meghan's mom, so they're not going to be with the Queen, and Rod said that's not good because, at 93, the Queen "doesn't have a lot of Christmases left." None of us can win at the holidays, can we?