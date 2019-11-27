Dirty on the :30: Mr. Rogers - Serial Farter?

We finally have dirt on. Mr. Rogers. The L.A. Times did an interview with Mr. Rogers' late wife, Joanne, who said he "would raise one cheek and look at me and smile" when they were out at events. Yes, that's right-- he would pass gas to make her laugh. Mr. Rogers was a farter. She said he didn't mind looking like a slob around the house, in the droopiest drawers. Shocking.

Papa John's former CEO John Schnatter did an interview after he dedicated a new athletic facility in Louisville, Kentucky. He looked very sweaty and bloated, and said he's had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days.

Congratulations are in order to Cyndi Lauper. She's going to be honored with the first ever High Note global prize for her work helping the LGBT community. That is wonderful... good for her!

