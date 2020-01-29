Dirty on the :30: Nikki and Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant

January 29, 2020
Brie-Nikki-Bella-GettyImage.jpg

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Monster Energy)

Congratulations to Nikki and Brie Bella, who are both pregnant! Their due dates are only about two weeks apart... is that a twin thing? 

Shaquille O'Neal broke down while paying tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Evan Rachel Wood tweeted a reminder that Kobe Bryant was facing sexual assault allegations. Hear what she wrote, and why the internet wasn't happy with her.

It's been nearly four years since Michael Strahan blindsided Kelly Ripa by leaving. Now, we know what made him decide to leave, find out here-->

