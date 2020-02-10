Dirty on the :30: Parasite Won Big at the Oscars

Everyone was happy that Parasite won so big at the Academy Awards. The South Korean film won for Best Original Screenplay, Best Director, and even Best Picture. Hear what Parasite's top competition had to say, and why we couldn't be happier to see that movie come out on top.

Plus, hear what Jennifer Lopez had to do in order to get the rights to sample "Born in the USA" in her Super Bowl Halftime Show.

And the Independent Spirit Awards also took place over the weekend. Adam Sandler took home Best Actor for Uncut Gems, and dedicated his win to all the other nominees, who will now be known as "the guys who lost to f***ing Adam Sandler." LOL!

