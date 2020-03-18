Dirty on the :30: P!nk Shares Kids' School Schedule
March 18, 2020
Categories:
Everyone's home with the kids trying to keep some semblance of a schedule...even celebs. And is Bachelorette Clare already tired of the guys? Hear these stories and more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
25 Mar
The Bachelor Live Mohegan Sun Arena
26 Mar
HANDS OFF! Self Defense Workshop Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity Building
26 Mar
Chris Young Mohegan Sun Arena
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
27 Mar
Sebastian Maniscalco Mohegan Sun Arena