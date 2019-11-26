Dirty on the :30: Prenup Payday For Jessica Biel?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are having a couple issues, after pictures surfaced of Justin and co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

Her hand was on his lap, then he was holding her hand. Clearly, the two were out and crazy drunk-- there's video of Justin stumbling out of there. Now comes an update in the form of a potential payday for Jessica Biel, if she wants to get out of this. They got married in 2012, and they had a prenup which gives $500,000 to the victim of infidelity.

Elizabeth Banks, director of the new Charlie's Angels movie and actress and all-around funny woman, was on the Graham Norton Show in England. It was her, Ricky Gervais, Kylie Minogue, and Graham Norton hosting, and they were bringing up old pictures from back in the day, including a photo from when she was in high school. In the picture, Graham pointed out a creepy hand that's coming in the side of it. He was a little uptight about mentioning it, but Elizabeth Banks was savage and hilarious in her response, saying it was Prince Andrew touching her. If you can make Ricky Gervais blush, you know you're doing something right.

Prince Andrew is going to get a talking to, because Prince Charles is flying back to Britain for a sit down with him. He's going to have to find him, though, because Andrew's already been kicked out of Buckingham Palace. Maybe he's in the pub around the corner?