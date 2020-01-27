Dirty on the :30: Remembering Kobe Bryant at the GRAMMYs

Sunday was a crazy day in Los Angeles, as the 62nd GRAMMY Awards took place the same day that Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident. There were tributes to Kobe all over the city, and many artists paid tribute to him during the GRAMMYs.

Hear about the big winners from the night, who got snubbed, and a secondhand account of what it was like at the Kobe tributes nearby.

And did Nick Jonas have food in his teeth during his GRAMMYs performance? We discuss the evidence... listen now!