Dirty on the :30: RIP, Pamela Anderson's Fifth Marriage

February 3, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Pamela Anderson's fifth marriage has fallen apart after only 12 days. Hear all about the end of her relationship with Hollywood mogul Jon Peters. 

In a secret recording, Amber Heard admitted to hitting Johnny Depp. This relationship (and court case) just seems to get more and more toxic.

In addition to the Super Bowl, we also watched Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary Miss Americana this weekend. We share our reviews of the movie, and discuss how some of Taylor's earlier haters are very publicly coming around on her. Hear all about it!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

