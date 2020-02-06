Dirty on the :30: Shannen Doherty vs. State Farm

February 6, 2020
Shannen Doherty is suing State Farm over a claim she filed after the California wildfires damaged part of her home. Now State Farm is speaking out with a really harsh claim about the actress, who earlier this week revealed her cancer is not only back, but in Stage Four. Hear what State Farm said, and why in this really convoluted case.

Billie Eilish got flack online when she said that some hip-hop artists lie in their lyrics. We'll tell you what she said, and whether we think the backlash is justified.

The Masked Singer is in full swing on Fox, and last night the Llama was revealed... find out who was under the mask in the latest Dirty on the :30!

