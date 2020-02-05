Dirty on the :30: Shannen Doherty's Cancer Is Back

February 5, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

Super sad news-- Shannen Doherty has revealed her cancer has come back, worse than ever. She apparently got this diagnosis a while back, and she's just now revealing it to the public. We explain the heartbreaking reason she waited, and wish her the best.

Plus, Ross Matthews, who used to cover the red carpet for the Tonight Show, wrote about his longtime grudge with Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry after they were rude to him on the red carpet. Since then, one of the actors apologized to him, but the other never did... hear who apologized, and who didn't.

Jessica Simpson is still promoting her new book, and revealed she had an "emotional affair" with an unexpected co-star. Find out who in the latest Dirty on the :30!

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Nelly Yells At Mohegan Sun Pit Boss! WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Shannen Doherty's Cancer Is Back WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The 'Fishy' Reason Bachelor Contestant Victoria Won't Cover Cosmo WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Jurors See More of Harvey Weinstein Than Anyone Bargained For WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Tim From Danbury WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Shannen Doherty Reveals Cancer Has Returned WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes