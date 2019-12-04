Dirty on the :30: Simon Cowell Lawyers Up

Things are getting really hot for Simon Cowell. His company has lawyered up, and his attorneys want to talk to Gabrielle Union this week about the toxic environment and other complaints that she filed before being let go from America's Got Talent. Now they want to talk to her... seems convenient.

Gabrielle has said even if they pull a complete 180, she would never go back, she's done with that place. She tried to voice her concerns on the DL, through the proper channels. Simple stuff like guys, can we not smoke in the buildings? Can you not make jokes about people's race? Can you not tell me that I have a hair that looks "too black"? She's probably better off without AGT, it seems.

Someone combed through all the Disney+ movies to find the dirtiest things on the service. They include a female character in Return of the Jedi who wears a see-through top with barely-there covering underneath, and Brendan Fraser almost showing his rear end in George of the Jungle. So racy!

Baby Yoda dolls are on the way! People can't get enough of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, and now you can have your very own Baby Yoda thanks to Disney's new 11" plush toy with a vinyl head, sold by Mattel. You can preorder it now, but it won't be available until April 2020.

Bryce Dallas Howard directed an episode of The Mandalorian, and she had her kids on set while they were filming. They were like seven and eleven at the time, and she had to make a deal with them to keep quiet when they went to school every day. She would say "Now who are we not going to talk about at school?" And they would say "Baby," which is what the character was called on set.

Kelly Clarkson does Kellyoke, where she covers a song every day at the end of her show. The latest one she did is a jazzed up version of "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and it's fantastic!