Dirty on the :30: Snooki Is Retiring From Jersey Shore

Snooki is retiring from the Jersey Shore. She and her three kids were able to post a family photo with Santa, and no one was crying. That's like one in a million!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus talked sexism on SNL with Stephen Colbert. She said it was really tough for her to be there, because it was so sexist. She was so naive in the early years of SNL, and didn't realize how many drugs people were taking. She thought they were all just peppy and really energetic.