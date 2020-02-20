Dirty on the :30: Still No Verdict In Weinstein Trial

There was still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, after two days of deliberation. Hear why it's getting complicated, and why the more time that goes by means it might be less and less likely that Harvey will be found guilty.

What's the connection between rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in a home invasion, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp? We explain her relationship to this shocking, tragic death.

Bethenny Frankel announced a new reality TV show! Learn what we know about The Big Shot With Bethenny, which is coming soon to HBO Max.

And Chris Pratt spilled the beans on what to expect from Jurassic World 3, coming to theaters summer 2021. Get the details in the Dirty on the :30.