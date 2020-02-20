Dirty on the :30: Still No Verdict In Weinstein Trial

February 20, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Harvey-Weinstein-Trial-GettyImages-1201945560.jpg

(Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30

There was still no verdict in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, after two days of deliberation. Hear why it's getting complicated, and why the more time that goes by means it might be less and less likely that Harvey will be found guilty.

What's the connection between rapper Pop Smoke, who was shot and killed in a home invasion, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp? We explain her relationship to this shocking, tragic death.

Bethenny Frankel announced a new reality TV show! Learn what we know about The Big Shot With Bethenny, which is coming soon to HBO Max.

And Chris Pratt spilled the beans on what to expect from Jurassic World 3, coming to theaters summer 2021. Get the details in the Dirty on the :30.

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirty on the :30: What Does Cindy Crawford Think of Her Son's Face Tattoo? WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Steven Spielberg's Daughter Is Entering the Porn Industry WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa Bare All In Their Post-Kids Plan WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Still No Verdict In Weinstein Trial WTICFM: On-Demand
Can't Beat Christine: Russell From North Branford WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Still No Verdict In Weinstein Trial WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes