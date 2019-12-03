Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift Covers British Vogue

Taylor Swift is on the cover of the January issue of British Vogue, and talked about her upcoming roll in Cats.

She spoke with the Broadway show's creator Andrew Lloyd Webber, and opened up about her ascent to the top, especially in the middle of the very public feud she had with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records. It sounds like she wouldn't take no for an answer. Check her out on news stands this January.

Julia Roberts and Jenna Bush Hager are heading to Vietnam with Michelle Obama for the Girls Opportunity Alliance . They're going to meet with local girls for a few days, before going to Malaysia to discuss the trip and other things. It will all be featured on The Today Show. It's nice to see Michelle Obama out and about, especially now that she's no longer the First Lady, and doesn't have to fit into whatever we think First Ladies should wear.

It turns out Pete Davidson can't really enforce the one million dollar nondisclosure penalty that he's handing out at all his shows. It seems like he's more realistically just hoping to intimadate people into not sharing his material.

Andy Samberg is hosting a show called Biggest Little Cook Off, where contestants will attempt to prepare full meals roughly the size of a dime. It's on the upcoming streaming service called Quibi, which will also feature Kylie Jenner and more young stars.