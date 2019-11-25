Dirty on the :30: Taylor Swift Dominates the AMAs

November 25, 2019
Taylor-Swift-AMAs-GettyImages-1189852121.jpg

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

The 2019 American Music Awards have coming and gone, and if you were wondering which artist has the largest fan base out there, it's Taylor Swift. The AMAs are largely based on fan votes, and if she was in a category, she won. 

She won Artist of the Year, and then later went on to win Artist of the Decade. She even won Favorite Artists, Rap/ Hip-Hop. How did that happen? This makes Taylor now the artist with the most AMA wins of all time, surpassing Michael Jackson. Maybe last week's public dispute between Taylor and Scooter Braun was kind of a blessing in disguise... or perhaps very ingenious marketing on her part, to come across as the victim?

Billie Eilish won Best New Artist, Korean boy band BTS won a variety of thingsincluding Tour of the Year and Favorite Social Artist. Khalid won Favorite Male Artist. Lil Nas X (who showed up in a lime green suit and a zebra print shirt) won for Favorite Song, Rap/ Hip-Hop. Beyonce and Bruno Mars also got some wins. 

Halsey won last night, and gave an interesting acceptance speech. Sounds like she's a little bitter about getting snubbed by the GRAMMYs.

