Dirty on the :30: Terry Crews Apologizes To Gabrielle Union

February 3, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
The Masked Singer returned after the Super Bowl, and the new season seems very exciting. In case you missed it, we've got a recap of the premiere and who was under the Robot's mask.

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union for sort of contradicting her claims about abuse and toxicity on the set of America's Got Talent. Now, he had a change of heart... hear what he said about the situation, as well as the Tweet storm he sent directly to Gabrielle after the fact.

Stormi Webster had her second birthday this weekend, and Kylie jenner went all out to celebrate. Hear all about Stormi's big birthday weekend now!

