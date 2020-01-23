Dirty on the :30: The First Rule of Famous Actors Club Is...

January 23, 2020
Congratulations to Jessica Simpson, who reveals in her upcoming memoir she has been sober since 2017! We discuss that, as well as John Mayer's apparent obsession with her, which she covers in the upcoming book.

Tom Hanks talked to Variety Magazine about the "Famous Actors Club," and we think it means the Illuminati does exist! We run down some of the rules of the Famous Actors Club.

And did you know Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler have had one of the longest-standing feuds in Hollywood? Hear all about it, and how it relates to Tom's move Turner and Hooch!

Halsey and Jimmy Fallon had fun with Google Translate-- they took lyrics from pop songs and translated them into English. You won't believe what Madonna's "Like A Virgin" turned into once it went through Google Translate!

