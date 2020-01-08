Dirty on the :30: The Masked Singer Gets a Spinoff

The Masked Singer realized they have lightning in a bottle, and they are continuing with a spinoff called The Masked Dancer. It's going to be be spearheaded and produced by Ellen DeGeneres and will feature a bunch of celebrities dancing, and viewers will need to figure out who's behind each mask.

Masked Singer really upped the ante last season and started having a-listers out there and Nick Cannon promised even bigger celebrities in the new season right after the Super Bowl. Cannon also said the upcoming contestants have 69 GRAMMY nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, 3 stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more than 160 tattoos between them.

Dave Chappelle won the Mark Twain Prize for Comedy at the Kennedy Center Honors, and Jon Stewart, who was on Comedy Central the same time as Chappelle's Show, talked about Chappelle's legacy... ending with a hilarious joke.

Video of Jon Stewart on Dave Chappelle | 2019 Mark Twain Prize

Jennifer Lopez's production company is being sued by the real life inspiration behind the movie Hustlers. Samantha Barbrish, the woman whose likeness they used in the movie, was consulted with early on, before the production went in its own direction. But now she says they used her likeness and story without her permission.