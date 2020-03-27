Dirty on the :30: The Navy Nixes Tom Cruise's Stunt

March 27, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
Tom Cruise

by Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Categories: 
Dirty on the 30
Entertainment
Features
Shows

We know Tom Cruise loves to do his own stunts. There was one he wanted to do in Top Gun: Maverick and we'll tell you why the Navy said NO WAY. 

Because of coronavirus precautions,The Real Housewives of New York are being forced into doing their own chores! We'll tell you who was mopping her own floor and who told her she was doing it wrong! 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are social distancing in the mountains. 

Hear more in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt! 

Tags: 
Dirty on the 30

Recent Podcast Audio
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Carson Daly Welcomes Fourth Child WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: The Navy Nixes Tom Cruise's Stunt WTICFM: On-Demand
Governor Ned Lamont: Taking Social Distancing Seriously, State Parks, and More WTICFM: On-Demand
Gina J's Dirty Laundry: Meghan Markle To Narrate Disney Movie WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Celebs Giving Back Amid Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
Dirty on the :30: Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus WTICFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes