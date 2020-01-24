Dirty on the :30: The 'Shocking' Truth About Carpool Karaoke

January 24, 2020
Mornings With Christine & Salt
James-Corden-GettyImages-1194394009.jpg

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The internet is in an uproar over James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, for probably the dumbest reason possible. We discuss the (misguided/ naive? just plain stupid?) online outrage.

Harry Styles and Lizzo will headline the Pepsi Super Bowl party. Lady Gaga, Dan + Shay, and Maroon 5 are also playing Big Game shows around the Super Bowl.

Ellen DeGeneres took a break and had her good friend Jennifer Aniston fill in as guest host. She shared some dirt on Ellen, and it was savage!

 

