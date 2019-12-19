Dirty on the :30: Vicki Gunvalson Goes OFF on RHOC Reunion
Vicki Gunvalson goes OFF on RHOC Reunion! Plus, Mariah has a holiday gift for fans tomorrow! More in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!
Mariah Carey is releasing a video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tomorrow! She's wearing a skin-tight Santa catsuit with candy cane dancers around her and she's laying down in the snow... it's pure Mariah! She's dropping the video tomorrow and doing a fan Q&A!
So excited to debut my brand new music video for ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU in celebration of #MC25. Tune in for the world premiere on DECEMBER 20th at 12AM ET!!! Join me for a LIVE Q&A right before at 11:30PM ET on YouTube ❄️------I can’t wait to share this moment with you all!!! @youtube @youtubemusic
Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from housewife to friend, which is like the WORST because then you're not a Real Housewives star anymore... but it was all about her and her meltdown on the RHOC reunion!
