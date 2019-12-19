Dirty on the :30: Vicki Gunvalson Goes OFF on RHOC Reunion

Vicki Gunvalson goes OFF on RHOC Reunion! Plus, Mariah has a holiday gift for fans tomorrow! More in Dirty on the :30 with Christine and Salt!

Mariah Carey is releasing a video for 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' tomorrow! She's wearing a skin-tight Santa catsuit with candy cane dancers around her and she's laying down in the snow... it's pure Mariah! She's dropping the video tomorrow and doing a fan Q&A!

Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from housewife to friend, which is like the WORST because then you're not a Real Housewives star anymore... but it was all about her and her meltdown on the RHOC reunion!

As we come to the end of the decade, we like to look back... here are some stars who fell from grace. Charlie Sheen, Lance Armstrong, Aaron Hernandez, and all of the guys accused of sexual harassment... check out the list here!